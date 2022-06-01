(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is seeing a sudden rush of Chinese nationals entering the city, with more visitors arriving at the hub’s international airport in May than the past two years combined.

Almost 9,000 mainland Chinese entered the city by plane last month, compared with just over 6,000 from March 2020 through April this year, according to the latest official immigration data. On a daily basis, entries by Chinese nationals from the mainland and other countries have turned to net inflows since mid-May, reversing an earlier trend.

A notable jump was seen on May 29 when 1,056 visitors arrived, the most since mid-March in 2020 when the Asian financial hub extended a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors arriving from outside of Greater China. The isolation period has since been cut to seven days.

Still, the jump in Chinese nationals’ entries is far from making up for the overall loss in visitors since the pandemic began. Total arrivals tracked by the Hong Kong Tourism Board are still down 99.9% in April compared to pre-Covid times.

While various reasons may have encouraged mainland Chinese to enter Hong Kong, Bloomberg has previously reported that lockdowns in Shanghai and restrictions in Beijing -- which have significantly eased only in recent days -- have spurred people to leave the mainland for Hong Kong. Those with Hong Kong residency in particular have taken advantage of quarantine-free entry to return from the mainland.

“Hong Kong lifted flight bans for quite a number of countries, reduced quarantine days requirement for vaccinated residents, and increased the supply of quarantine hotels in April and May so that probably made it easier for everyone overseas to fly to Hong Kong,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Denise Wong.

Including Chinese nationals entering via land, total visitors in May exceeded the first four months of the year combined.

Hong Kong on Wednesday further loosened measures around Covid-19 testing in a bid to boost visitors, after taking steps in early May to relax some of the strictest travel curbs in the world.

Many Chinese nationals “want to come back to mainland China through Hong Kong,” said Hong Kong tourism sector lawmaker Yiu Pak-leung. “But we don’t know their exact purpose being here.”

