(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court sentenced five people who belonged to a pro-independence group to up to three years in detention after they were convicted of subverting the state under a Beijing-drafted security law, according to the South China Morning Post.

District Court Judge Kwok Wai-kin ordered on Saturday that all five be held at a training center, the media outlet reported. They’ll be required to undergo vocational and development programs for up to three years, according to the newspaper. Sentencing for two other members was adjourned.

Members of the Returning Valiant, aged 15 to 25 at the time of their arrest last year, were sentenced after pleading guilty in two separate court hearings in August and September.

They were charged with conspiring with other people between January and May 2021 to organize or participate in overthrowing or undermining the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong governments.

The five have been held in custody since their arrest last May over social-media comments, the SCMP reported at the time, citing unidentified people. Several posts on the group’s Facebook questioned the government’s policies on Covid, while others directly called for Hong Kongers to rise up against authorities.

“The revolution should not wait for the so-called opportunity, but wait for the opportunity to plan and resist the dictatorship of the Communist Party of China, a post dated April 5, 2021 said. “We think that the power of the government is given by the people, and we have the right to recover everything by our own means.”

Their case marked the first time a person as young as 15 has been charged under the security law imposed by Beijing in June 2020, which outlawed activities that promote secession or subversion, and collusion with foreign forces and terrorist activities. It signaled that authorities were willing prosecute all those suspected of dissent regardless of age.

Of the 114 or so people the government has sought to prosecute under the law, including pro-democracy activists and journalists, some 57 have been charged with subversion, with 47 of them accused of subverting the state by holding a democratic primary in 2020.

Almost all of those charged under the law have pleaded guilty, among them 29 democracy activists that include former student activist Joshua Wong.

Seven other members of Returning Valiant are facing charges of terrorism.

