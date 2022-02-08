Hong Kong Set to Report More Than 1,100 New Coronavirus Cases

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will report more than 1,100 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as the city’s worsening outbreak prompts the government to roll out its toughest ever pandemic measures.

The city will announce an almost doubling of cases from a day earlier, local media reported, citing people they didn’t identify, and it would be the first time daily infections have crossed the four-digit threshold. There’s also set to be about 800 preliminary positive cases.

Read more: Hong Kong Curbs Private Gatherings With Tightest Covid Rules Yet

Authorities on Tuesday announced their tightest Covid rules ever, including limiting multi-household gatherings on private premises to two families. Officials have indicated they’ll steer clear of mainland China-style lockdowns in the notoriously dense city, even as they remain committed to a pandemic policy that’s leaving the financial hub increasingly isolated.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.