(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is set to report another record number of coronavirus infections, ramping up pressure on the government to contain the worsening outbreak.

The city saw more than 600 cases on Monday, local media reported, citing people they didn’t identify. Hong Kong will also report about 300 preliminary positive cases.

The surge in infections followed Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcement on Friday of measures to provide “tens of millions” of home testing kits to the city’s 7.4 million residents. She also signaled that the government might tighten social-distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus, in a city that has pursued a Covid Zero strategy.

