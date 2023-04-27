Hong Kong SFC to Issue Crypto Exchange License Guidelines in May

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission plans to shed more light on the city’s evolving cryptocurrency framework next month.

The regulator will release guidelines on the licensing regime for virtual-asset exchanges in May, its Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung said at an event.

A consultation process for the regulatory framework that will apply to crypto exchanges garnered more than 150 responses, she said Thursday in the city.

Hong Kong plans to allow retail investors to trade major tokens like Bitcoin and Ether in a new licensing regime for crypto platforms due on June 1. The city aims to develop a digital-asset center to burnish its role as a financial hub.

Read more: Hong Kong Plans to Allow Retail Trading in Top Crypto Coins

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.