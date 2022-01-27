(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will shorten its quarantine requirement for inbound travelers by a week and extended a ban on people coming from eight countries as a record number infections stresses the city’s infrastructure.

The shorter quarantine period will begin from Feb. 5, and will see travelers stay in a hotel for 14 days and then undertake seven days of self monitoring, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing on Thursday. She also said the ban on flights from locations including the U.S., U.K., Australia and the Philippines will continue until Feb. 18.

The moves come as the city struggles to stem a worsening outbreak that’s filling hospital beds and has put thousands of people into quarantine or lockdown. Authorities are pressing on with Covid Zero ambitions and the new quarantine measures still highlight the city as an outlier, with global peers Singapore and London moving toward co-existing with the virus.

