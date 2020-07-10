(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is closing schools again, according to a local media report, as a surge in coronavirus cases within the community after a long stretch without infections forces the financial hub to reinstate restrictions that had been loosened.

The government will announce the immediate suspension of all schools, according to a report in the Hong Kong Economic Times, which cited people it didn’t identify. Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. local time, according to an official statement, which didn’t provide further details.

The city found 34 locally-transmitted cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The resurgence in Hong Kong, while small relative to outbreaks in the U.S. and elsewhere, comes after weeks of normalized activity as people returned to work and restaurants filled up again.

The new infections have pushed Hong Kong to tighten social restrictions again, with the government announcing Thursday it will cap restaurant capacity at 60% starting this weekend. There will be a limit of eight people per table, while bars will be restricted to four per table.

Other cities in the region that have seen previous success in containing the virus are also experiencing new waves of infections. Flareups in Melbourne, Beijing and Tokyo -- which reported a record day of new cases Thursday -- are a reminder that the pandemic is far from over. Without an effective and widely distributed vaccine, cities are likely to continue in a state of limbo where the easing of social distancing measures or lax implementation will lead to a spike in infections.

