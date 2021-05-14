(Bloomberg) -- A quarantine-free travel agreement between Hong Kong and Singapore due to start on May 26 may not go ahead due to a rise in coronavirus cases in Singapore.

Edward Yau, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, said Friday there’s a “high chance” the so-called travel bubble might not go ahead as scheduled. Both cities will review the situation in the coming days, he said.

Singapore is trying to combat a growing virus outbreak, which has included a cluster at the city’s iconic Changi Airport. Dozens of cases have been linked to the airport, prompting the closure of two terminals and the Jewel complex.

Friday’s comments from Yau could dash the hopes of many people planning to fly between the two financial hubs for business and to reunite with friends and family for the first time in months. Even if the bubble does go ahead, visitors to Singapore will likely encounter tighter social-distancing restrictions given the outbreak there.

The bubble was due to start last November but was shelved then because of an outbreak in Hong Kong.

