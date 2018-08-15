(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s currency interventions continued overnight, taking this week’s total to HK$16.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$14.6 billion of local dollars on Wednesday, according to the de facto central bank’s page on Bloomberg, after the currency declined to the weak end of its trading band. The aggregate balance will fall to HK$92.6 billion, the first time since 2008 that the measure of interbank liquidity will dip below HK$100 billion.

After the HKMA started intervening again this week for the first time since May, analysts are watching to see when the efforts to defend Hong Kong’s dollar will start driving up borrowing costs in the city. One-year Hong Kong interbank rates climbed by 1 basis point on Wednesday.

The Hong Kong dollars traded at HK$7.8496 per dollar as of 8:08 a.m. local time, near the weak end of its permitted range of HK$7.75-7.85.

