(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s biggest stock slide in more than a year Wednesday was probably exacerbated by the triggering of automatic sell orders on structured products, according to several traders and analysts.

The Hang Seng Index slid from Wednesday’s open following worse-than-expected Chinese economic data, before the breaching of technical levels triggered knock-outs on a number of retail structured products, they said, with some requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive market matters. The benchmark gauge at one stage tumbled 4.2%.

Structured products are pre-packaged investments whose performance or value is linked to that of an underlying asset such as stocks, indexes, or currencies or a mix of those, and often include derivatives.

Trading of some of the structured products may have been suspended and others may have seen forced settlement due to the rapid declines, the traders said. Hong Kong is the world’s largest market for listed structured products, according to the city’s stock exchange.

“As soon as the market opened, Hong Kong stocks fell below the 15,800-point support level, causing many products in the derivatives market to be withdrawn,” said Edmond Hui, chief executive officer of brokerage Bright Smart Securities in Hong Kong. “The spot market triggered liquidation orders and stop-loss orders, thus intensifying the decline.”

The benchmark index eventually closed at 15,276.90, a loss of 3.7%, which was the biggest one-day decline since October 2022. The gauge rose 0.8% Thursday.

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China have been pummeled over the past year as an ongoing property crisis and fears over deflation sapped investor sentiment. The benchmark Hang Seng Index, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index — which tracks mainland shares listed in the city — both tumbled about 30% over the past 12 months, making them the world’s two worst-performing primary stock indexes.

While the opaque nature of structured products makes it difficult to gauge how much money is tied to any particular index level, Hong Kong stock exchange data shows the market value of such listed products held by investors was HK$2.3 billion ($294 million) as of December. Their average daily turnover was HK$11.8 billion last year.

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang and Akshay Chinchalkar.

