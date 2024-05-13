(Bloomberg) -- Technology shares rose in Hong Kong as optimism over corporate earnings offset concern about China’s slowing economic recovery and rising geopolitical tensions.

The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 2.3%, extending gains into a fourth day. Tencent Music Entertainment shares jumped 12% to a record after announcing better-than-expected first-quarter results late Monday. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was little changed after rising as much as 1%.

The upbeat results for Tencent Music bolstered optimism that earnings from China’s big tech firms due in coming weeks will follow suit. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. both report results later Tuesday.

“As two of the largest stocks in MSCI China and the Hang Seng Index, their results will drive sentiment for the major indexes,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong. “Tech is also expected to be a bright spot amid this earnings season that has been lackluster thus far.”

Read more: Chinese Stocks Stage a Rally That’s Yet to Convince Global Funds

China’s main benchmark equity indexes have entered bull markets in recent weeks as they have rebounded from last year’s losses. Still, skeptics have warned that a weak macro picture and rising tensions with western countries may derail the rebound.

Hong Kong’s financial markets will be closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.