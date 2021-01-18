(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks are set to close at their highest level since May 2019 as mainland investors continue a record spending spree in the city.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 2.7% in Tuesday morning trade, soaring past last year’s peak. Its rally since late December has been powered by Chinese investors, who are targeting national firms such as China Mobile Ltd. that had earlier sold-off on the imposition of U.S. restrictions.

By 11:30 a..m. Tuesday, mainland traders had net purchased more than $2.3 billion of Hong Kong stocks, helping push the local dollar to its strongest level in more than a week. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., the biggest beneficiary of such funds flowing into the city’s stocks, rose as much as 8.9%.

Signs suggest that mainland buying will continue. The benchmark Hang Seng Index is still cheaper than the Shanghai Composite gauge in terms of price-to-earnings multiples. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, is the world’s cheapest major index -- despite being one of this year’s best performers.

“It’s time to shift out of A shares and into H shares,” Shanghai Banxia Investment Management’s Managing Director Li Bei wrote on the company’s official WeChat account on Monday. “The true value investor will exchange Kweichow Moutai Co. for China Mobile, and trade cooking oil shares for CNOOC Ltd.”

Mainland Chinese investors have net bought more than HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) of the city’s stocks for 11 straight sessions as of Monday, the longest streak since the start of the Shenzhen link in late 2016. Some of their favored targets have been firms that saw sharp selloffs recently due to their inclusion on a U.S. sanctions list, including China Telecom Corp. and railway equipment company CRRC Corp.

The Hang Seng Index is trading at its highest level since May 2019, although still some distance from its all-time high notched in early 2018. The gauge is up more than 8% this year and is among the best performers in the region.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. is the big beneficiary of record inflows and a surge in trading activity. Shares of the city’s exchange operator are already up about 20% this year, after surging 68% in 2020. An indicator of momentum on Tuesday rose to the highest level since the height of China’s stock bubble in 2015.

Tencent Holdings Ltd., one of the heaviest-weighted stocks in the Hang Seng Index, has surged 18% since the beginning of this year to close at a fresh record high Monday. The majority of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are bullish on the company and continue to raise target prices, with the highest implying a further gain of 29% from Monday’s closing level.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.