(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks jumped on Wednesday morning, with banks and developers propelling the Hang Seng Index toward a six-week high.

The equity gauge rose 1.4% as of the midday break as lenders and property companies accounted for 9 of the top 10 performers. BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. rallied at least 3.4%. Traders struggled to pinpoint a reason for the advance.

The city’s shares have tumbled in recent months as China and the U.S. fight a trade war and street protests rattle the city. The unrest has continued even after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam decided to scrap controversial extradition legislation. Sun Hung Kai, the the city’s biggest developer, is offering new homes at a discount.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.3%. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Philip Glamann in Shanghai at pglamann@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sofia Horta e Costa at shortaecosta@bloomberg.net, Philip Glamann, Sarah Wells

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.