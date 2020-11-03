(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks dropped after Chinese regulators scrapped Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion initial public offering.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.4% in at 9:35 a.m. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which owns about a third of Ant, tumbled as much as 9.3%. Alibaba rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. led losses by tech shares. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. retreated 3.8%. The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed, while the offshore yuan slumped 0.7% as the dollar strengthened.

The shock decision to halt the share sale by Jack Ma’s company on the eve of the listing is raising concern that government oversight of the country’s successful private sector will tighten further. A gauge tracking Chinese technology firms in Hong Kong had rallied 64% this year through Tuesday, versus a 10% plunge in an index of Chinese firms that include state-owned enterprises such as banks and insurers.

Chinese authorities on Tuesday said that the much-anticipated debut couldn’t go ahead because there had been “significant change” in the regulatory environment, though they didn’t provide more details. The decision also led to the postponement of Ant’s Hong Kong listing.

The IPO was on pace to break records for investor interest. It had attracted at least $3 trillion of orders from individual investors for its dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and in the preliminary price consultation of its Shanghai IPO, institutional investors subscribed for over 76 billion shares, more than 284 times the initial offering tranche.

The loss of the IPO is a blow to China’s efforts to make financial markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong viable rivals to New York. Beijing had been encouraging mainland firms to list back home to help insulate its economy from tensions with the U.S.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.