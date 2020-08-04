(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks saw a sudden spike in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with property companies leading the advance.

The Hang Seng Index rose as much as 2.2% after eking out a small gain in the morning. Before the advance, the gauge had fallen for three straight sessions. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also saw a sudden increase and last traded up 1.8%.

Analysts saw no apparent reason for the surge. The Hang Seng Index has underperformed all year, entering the day down 13% so far in 2020. Hong Kong has recently dealt with a third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, and investors have been rattled by China imposing a controversial national security security law on the city, worsening relations with the U.S.

