(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong shares plunged on the first trading day of the year, extending 2018’s tumble as Chinese economic data pointed to a worsening economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index was down 2.4 percent at 1:06 p.m. local time, poised for the biggest drop since Dec. 6, with CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Cnooc Ltd. and Country Garden Holdings Co. among leading decliners with falls of at least 5.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1 percent, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell as much as 3.1 percent to sink below the 10,000 level.

The pessimistic opening was one of the worst in the past 20 years. The Hang Seng Index is picking up where it left off following a 14 percent decline last year, with stocks hostage to everything from the U.S.-China trade dispute, a global tech sell-off and interest rate hikes. Further evidence of slowing Chinese growth weighed on investors Wednesday as a closely-watched manufacturing gauge showed its lowest reading since May 2017.

"There are a lot of uncertainties lying ahead," said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp. "The markets will likely be stuck in a downtrend over the next few weeks."

Property stocks were among the biggest decliners in Hong Kong. "Some funds are readjusting their positions for the new year and maybe dumping stocks in sectors with an uncertain outlook like property and health care," said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist with First Shanghai Securities Ltd. "That’s why we’re seeing a sell-off."

Money market rates fell in China and Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong dollar’s one-month interbank borrowing costs, known as Hibor, tumbling the most in more than a decade as cash supply loosened after a seasonal liquidity squeeze. The currency weakened as much as 0.07 percent to 7.8369 to the greenback, its lowest level since November.

Concerns over slowing economic growth in China, coupled with an increase in borrowing costs by the Federal Reserve, dragged down every sector on the broader Hang Seng Composite gauge last year apart from utilities.

China’s 10-year government bond futures rallied for a fifth straight day, set for the longest run of gains since October. The contracts advanced 0.27 percent to 97.98.

Also:

An index of Macau casino stocks fell as much as 2.9 percent. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and Sands China Ltd. dropped more than 4 percent, among the worst performers on the benchmark

Zijin Mining Group Co. tumbled as much as 9.9% in Shanghai after announcing that it’s seeking up to 8 billion yuan in a public A-share sale

Stocks related to the southern province Hainan rose after Xinhua News Agency reported that the central bank is allowing lenders to provide so-called free-trade accounts, facilitating investment on the island

China’s CSI 300 Index slid 1.3 percent; Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.6 percent

