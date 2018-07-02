(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong shares fell as the market reopened from a long holiday weekend, tracking Monday’s slide in Shanghai and the yuan. Property developers and Macau casino stocks were among the hardest hit.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 3 percent as of 10:07 a.m. local time, extending its 5 percent retreat in June. The Shanghai Composite Index erased an early advance, with a sharp downturn of 0.8 percent, while the yuan weakened past 6.7 per dollar for the first time since August.

“China’s weak market yesterday and the weakness in the yuan are having a very negative sentiment on the Hong Kong market,” said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp. The Shanghai Composite sank 2.5 percent on Monday, marking the worst start to a second half of a year since 2015.

Worries about a trade dispute with the U.S., signs of a slowdown in the domestic economy, a rising number of defaults and weakness in the Chinese currency are combining to pummel equities in Hong Kong and the mainland. Members of the Hang Seng Index generate about 60 percent of their earnings in the Chinese currency, according to Morgan Stanley.

Developers fell in Hong Kong amid concern over housing curbs. China Vanke Co. sank as much as 8.4 percent to its lowest since Sept. 27. Country Garden Holdings Co. was the worst performer on the Hang Seng Index, sliding 7.5 percent. Casino operators retreated after June gross gaming revenue grew slower than expected. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. tumbled as much as 7.3 percent to a seven-month low and Sands China Ltd. dropped 6.2 percent.

“There is catch-up selling in Hong Kong today as the market was closed on Monday when A shares tumbled,” First Shanghai Securities strategist Linus Yip said. “Sentiment is very bad and selling pressure is escalating as we get closer to the July 6 deadline.”

Braced for Tariffs

The trade dispute will move up a notch on Friday when the U.S. is set to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods, with another $16 billion potentially following. The size could increase to another $200 billion of imports if China retaliates, which it has said it will do.

“People are waiting for the tariff deadline,” CEB’s Lam said. “The market right now is feeling uncertain, and with the yuan depreciating, investors don’t want to enter and buy on dips even though there’s been a big correction in Hong Kong and in China.”

China Mobile Ltd. has become caught up in the trade spat, as the Trump administration moves to prevent it entering the U.S. telecommunications market, according to a filing Monday. China Mobile’s shares fell 2.1 percent in Hong Kong.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s vice chairman for Asia Pacific, Jing Ulrich, warned in an interview Friday that credit quality could worsen if U.S. tariffs are imposed. She said China may lower borrowing costs for cash-strapped companies, such as small firms and the property sector.

