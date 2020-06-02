(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock benchmark has recouped all its losses from a $210 billion rout last month, a sign that investor confidence is improving after the U.S. stopped short of punishing the city for China’s new national security laws.

The Hang Seng Index opened 1.3% higher Wednesday, surpassing its 24,280.03-point close from May 21, when local media first reported Beijing’s plans for the controversial bill that will curtail some freedoms in the city. The index plunged 5.6% the following day, the worst slide since 2015, on concern that international retaliation over the new laws could damage Hong Kong’s economy and undermine its standing as an international financial hub.

While the full details of China’s security bill and its potential impact on Hong Kong remain unclear, investors are starting to look past a worst-case scenario where a loss of confidence would lead to capital flight. Hong Kong stocks rallied Monday on speculation that U.S. won’t take extreme steps toward the city in the near future, even as it begins the process of stripping Hong Kong’s privileged trade status. U.S. officials previously said they could no longer certify Hong Kong’s political autonomy.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index of locally exposed firms climbed 1.1%. Hong Kong’s pegged dollar, which weakened the most in six weeks when plans for the new law first emerged, is trading just six pips of the strong end of its trading band with the greenback.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.