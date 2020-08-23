(Bloomberg) -- Confidence in Hong Kong firms is growing among stock traders despite the city’s severe economic slowdown, continuing tough social distancing restrictions and concern over the impact of the national security law.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index rose 1.8% on Monday, extending Friday’s 2.2% rally. The 40-member gauge has climbed 26% from its low this year to head for its highest close in more than five months. Swire Pacific Ltd. and Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. advanced at least 2.1% to lead gains by property-related firms. Among mainland Chinese companies, Tencent Holdings Ltd. climbed 3.5% on a report that the Trump administration is privately seeking to reassure U.S. companies that they can do business with WeChat in China.

There was little obvious trigger for Monday’s advance. While the latest data showed new daily coronavirus cases remaining in the 20-something levels, there was speculation the government will ease some measures next month, according to traders. Mainland buying via stock exchange links helped support the gauge, which is still down almost 7% this year. MSCI Inc.’s Asian gauge is little changed in 2020.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.4%.

