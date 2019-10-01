(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks are poised for their worst start to a month since January, extending their retreat after a dismal third quarter.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell as much as 1.2% Wednesday -- heading for its weakest open to a month since a 2.8% drop on Jan. 2 -- itself the worst start to a year for Hong Kong equities since 1995. The impact of further violent clashes between protesters and police and weak U.S. manufacturing data was compounded by a lack of mainland buyers, with Chinese markets shut for a holiday.

‘China’s market is closed and people are cautious about forthcoming negotiations between the U.S. and China. They don’t want to risk it and they prefer to sell,” said Jessie Guo, equity research strategist at China Merchants Securities HK Co. “Today’s weakness is also a reflection of the protests in Hong Kong -- that has impacted investors a lot.”

The Hang Seng Index handed investors the world’s worst returns last quarter. Reeling from a tumbling yuan and the trade war, months of often-violent street protests have added pressure on earnings for some of Hong Kong’s biggest companies. The index slumped 8.6% in the third quarter, the worst quarterly performance in four years.

Tension was high in the city a day after a protester was shot by police for the first time in almost four months of unrest. Wednesday’s biggest decliners included Link REIT, which owns some shopping malls in the city, and BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd., whose offices were attacked by protesters on Tuesday. MTR Corp., which has seen its stations targeted in the unrest, fell 1.6%.

The city’s retail sales data in August, due after the market close, is expected to show the worst monthly drop since February 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

However, there is still room for optimism. A recent Bloomberg survey forecast the city’s equities to end the year on a high note as attractive valuations, easing trade tensions and potential stimulus from Beijing offer some consolation. Data since 1989 show Hong Kong stocks rise an average of nearly 6% in the final three months of a calendar year, at least twice as much as any other quarter.

