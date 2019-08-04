(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong equities are rapidly turning into a losing bet as economic woes and escalating street protests hammer sentiment.

The MSCI Hong Kong Index slumped 1.8% on Friday in an eighth day of declines -- its longest in five years. Landlords, property developers and casinos have borne the brunt of the selling, with CK Asset Holdings Ltd. tumbling to its lowest level since January and Wynn Macau Ltd. losing 12% last week alone. Futures suggest more losses on Monday, as protesters seek to shut down the city with a general strike after clashes over the weekend.

Hong Kong business confidence, already strained by the U.S.-China trade war, faces fresh challenges as the street clashes damp spending and deter tourists. The economy contracted more than expected last quarter from the previous three months, with retail sales plunging 6.7% in June from a year earlier.

The imposition of new tariffs on Chinese goods by President Donald Trump will likely only worsen the outlook for the former British colony. Even before that move, embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she saw “no room for optimism” for the city’s economy this year as the trade war weighed on growth.

Louis Tse, a Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd., said the near-term outlook for the stock market depends on whether the benchmark Hang Seng Index (which includes shares of Chinese companies) stays above its June low of around 26,762. The gauge closed down 2.4% at 26,918 on Friday.

"If we closed below this level, I think quite a few investors would sell, including us. That’s the last straw. If that level can’t provide a support, I think Hang Seng would go down further -- much further. I can’t see where the bottom is."

