(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks jumped, led by property developers, after the South China Morning Post said Chief Executive Carrie Lam will formally withdraw the extradition bill that’s sparked months of protests.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged as much as 3.9% before paring gains to 3.3% at 2:34 p.m. local time. The property stock gauge headed for its biggest gain since 2015 as Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. and New World Development Co. rallied at least 8%. The Hong Kong dollar gained as much as 0.08%.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam plans to formally withdraw the bill, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 7.4% last month as increasingly violent protests and an economic slowdown darkened the outlook for the city’s companies. The MSCI Hong Kong Index, which doesn’t include any Chinese firms among its members, fared even worse, falling 8.6%.

"The withdrawal is sign of an inflection point in the 13-week long crisis," said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. "Retail and property stock investors are signalling their optimism and putting their money where it matters."

