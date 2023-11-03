(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court sentenced a student to prison because of pro-independence social media posts she made while studying abroad, local media reported.

West Kowloon Court on Friday handed a two-month prison term to the 23-year-old student over online comments calling for the city’s separation from China, Ming Pao reported. She pleaded guilty to sedition last month following her arrest in March after she returned to the city, according to the South China Morning Post.

Only two of the 13 posts were made in the former British colony, according to the reports, raising fears that the city was applying its laws beyond its borders. She posted comments between 2019 and 2023 saying Hong Kong independence was “the only way out,” the Post reported.

Her lawyers had previously suggested the court might not have jurisdiction over posts she made overseas but gave up on the argument as she had not removed the content, the Post said, citing court proceedings.

She was found guilty of the colonial-era offense of committing acts with seditious intent.

