Hong Kong Student Who Fell Near Protest Dies, SCMP Says

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong student who suffered a brain injury after falling from a car park near protests has died, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a source.

Chow Tsz-lok reportedly fell as police carried out a dispersal operation nearby using tear gas, the newspaper said.

