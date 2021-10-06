(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is studying an expansion of trading in stocks denominated in the yuan as China pushes to gain broader international acceptance of its currency.

In her annual policy address, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, said the city was looking at expanding channels for yuan flows from mainland China, including allowing trading of yuan-denominated stocks via an established link to markets Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Getting more yuan-denominated shares in Hong Kong would eliminate currency risk for mainland investors, and potentially boost trading volumes for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.

A daily average of HK$48 billion ($6.18 billion) traded through the southbound stock link in the first six months of 2021. Some 114.4 billion yuan ($17.8 billion) traded daily through the northbound channel from Hong Kong to the mainland.

In its 14th Five-Year Plan revealed in March, China vowed to boost international use of its currency through a prudent, market-driven approach.

