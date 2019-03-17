(Bloomberg) -- Two Hong Kong metro trains collided early morning during a test run of a new signaling system, leaving one driver hurt and causing disruption to the service.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. when the train services weren’t open to the public, according to MTR Corp., the Asian financial hub’s rail operator. Two drivers were taken to the hospital, with one of them injured in the leg, MTR Operations Director Adi Lau said.

Service on the Tsuen Wan line between Admiralty and Central, where Hong Kong’s main business districts are located, are suspended on Monday. Passengers can use the alternative Island Line to travel between the two affected stations.

The MTR is the backbone of the city’s transportation, carrying millions of passengers on a weekday. In October, Hong Kong’s metro trains suffered delays due to a simultaneous signaling glitch on three of its major lines, causing chaos at stations and inconveniencing thousands of commuters in the morning peak-hour rush.

The collision is suspected to be related to a temporary malfunction of a security system, Lau said. The confirmed reason for the accident is pending further investigation, Lau said.

