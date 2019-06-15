(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong government will suspend consideration of a China-backed extradition bill that has triggered some of the biggest mass protests since the former British colony’s return to China.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the decision at a press conference in Hong Kong and said there was not time frame for relaunching the bill.

The move represents a stunning reversal for Lam, who pressed ahead with the proposal despite escalating protests including a June 9 march that drew hundreds of thousands of opponents into the streets calling for her resignation. Her decision to move forward with debate led thousands more demonstrators to surround the legislative complex on June 12, resulting in dozens of injuries when police unleashed tear gas and rubber bullets after protesters tried to force their way into the building.

Opponents fear the legislation, which would let Hong Kong to reach one-time agreements with mainland China and other jurisdictions, would blow up the legal wall separating the city’s justice system from the mainland. Business groups argued the city would lose its appeal as a financial center while critics of the ruling Communist Party worried they would be exposed to prosecution in Chinese courts.

While Beijing expressed repeated support for the proposal, several Western governments raised concern that it undermine the “one country, two systems” framework that guaranteed free speech, capitalist markets and independent courts in Hong Kong after its 1997 return. U.S. lawmakers had threatened to reconsider the city’s special status that supported $38 billion in trade last year.

