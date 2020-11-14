20h ago
Hong Kong Tightens Anti-Virus Rules as Local Transmissions Rise
Bloomberg News,
The Hong Kong government will tighten social-distancing restrictions and introduce mandatory testing for some groups after locally transmitted Covid-19 cases rose in the past week.
The new measures will be in place from Monday until Nov. 26, the city’s Food and Health Secretary, Sophia Chan, said at a press conference.
- Restaurant and bar capacity to be reduced to 50%
- The number of patrons at bar tables will be cut to two from four
- The number of diners at restaurant tables will decrease to four from six
- Dining hours at restaurants will be limited to 5 a.m. to midnight
- Mandatory testing to start Sunday for specific groups.
Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin.
