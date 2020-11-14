(Bloomberg) --

The Hong Kong government will tighten social-distancing restrictions and introduce mandatory testing for some groups after locally transmitted Covid-19 cases rose in the past week.

The new measures will be in place from Monday until Nov. 26, the city’s Food and Health Secretary, Sophia Chan, said at a press conference.

Restaurant and bar capacity to be reduced to 50%

The number of patrons at bar tables will be cut to two from four

The number of diners at restaurant tables will decrease to four from six

Dining hours at restaurants will be limited to 5 a.m. to midnight

Mandatory testing to start Sunday for specific groups.

Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.