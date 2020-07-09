1h ago
Hong Kong Tightens Distancing Rules After Record Local Virus Cases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The city will cap restaurant capacity at 60%, with a maximum of 8 people per table, Food & Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a briefing after Hong Kong recorded a record daily number of locally-transmitted coronavirus infections.
- Hong Kong found 34 new local virus cases Thursday, and another 8 imported infections, another official said at the same briefing
- New measures effective from July 11
- Bars will be restricted to a maximum of 4 people per table
