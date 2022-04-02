(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong residents will all receive rapid antigen tests and will be urged to undertake them daily between April 8 and 10, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing Saturday.

The voluntary exercise does not replace authorities’ plan for a mandatory mass testing, Lam said. The government would distribute service kits to all households with rapid tests, masks and medical supplies, she said.

The chief executive declined to clarify or confirm reports that she visited Shenzhen on Friday to meet senior mainland officials. The South China Morning Post cited unidentified people as saying Lam departed Friday morning to meet Xia Baolong, the top Chinese official in charge of Hong Kong affairs, to discuss the May 8 leadership election and pandemic work.

Lam refused to answer questions about whether she would seek another term. If the current downward trend of Covid cases continues, elections would take place as planned and the government will do its best to hold the lection on the scheduled date.

“The further we postpone the election, the more difficult it will be for the next chief executive,” Lam said.

The nomination period for the election Sunday to April 16.

