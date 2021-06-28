Hong Kong to Ban All Passenger Flights From U.K. From Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from Britain starting Thursday as it puts the country on its “extremely high risk” Covid-19 category, just as it loosens entry requirements for most other places.

“From 0.00am on July 1 (Hong Kong time), all passenger flights from the U.K. will be prohibited from landing,” the government said in a statement Monday.

The U.K. was on Hong Kong’s extremely high-risk category from December to May, when it was lowered to very high risk as its epidemic situation eased.

Hong Kong to Cut Quarantine Time for Vaccinated Travelers

The decision to change the rating back was made “in view of the recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread Delta variant virus strain there, coupled with a number of cases with L452R mutant virus strains detected by tests from people arriving from the U.K.,” the Hong Kong government said.

Only a handful of other countries are in Hong Kong’s highest risk category: Brazil, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and South Africa.

