(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will prohibit flights by Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s budget carrier Scoot traveling from Singapore after two passengers were confirmed to have Covid-19 on arrival.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Health’s Centre for Health Protection on Thursday, the incident involved passengers on flight TR980 traveling from Singapore to Hong Kong on April 11. All Scoot passenger flights from Singapore will be prohibited from landing in Hong Kong from April 16 to 29, it said.

The ban is the second of its kind in recent weeks after some Singapore Airlines flights were barred from landing between April 3 and April 16. It comes as both cities continue negotiations to open a travel bubble that would allow travelers to enter without going through mandatory quarantines.

Hong Kong health authorities said one of the passengers on the most recent Scoot flight failed to comply with disease prevention and control requirements.

