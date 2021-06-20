(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s government will “carefully examine” if there’s room to relax social distancing measures with current rules set to expire this week.

“We will review epidemic development, vaccine campaign progress and vaccine bubble implementation,” Chief Secretary for Administration Matthew Cheung said in a blog post on Sunday.

Hong Kong has reported zero locally-transmitted cases for more than 10 days. The current social distancing rules will remain until June 23 to prevent a rebound in infections after several local confirmed cases involving the N501Y mutant virus strain were recorded in Hong Kong at the beginning of this month, Cheung said.

