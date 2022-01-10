(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will suspend in-person classes for kindergartens and primary schools from Friday until after Chinese New Year, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Covid-19 infections among young children prompted the move, Lam said during a regular press briefing on Tuesday morning. She added that the city plans to expand its vaccination program to children between the ages of 5 and 12.

The school closures would be the latest in a raft of new restrictions in the Asian finance hub as it struggles with a local outbreak of the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

Secondary schools will continue in-person classes, Lam said.

