Hong Kong to Delay Chief Executive’s Election Amid Virus Surge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will delay the chief executive’s election for more than a month, the city’s leader said, as she battles the city’s worst-ever outbreak of Covid-19.
The vote originally planned for March 27 will be postponed until May 8, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a news briefing Friday. The election to fill her post is to be the first under the Beijing-drafted system that barred most opposition activists from participating in the committee of 1,500 electors that selects the winner.
