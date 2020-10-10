(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s Civil Service Bureau will issue a notice demanding all newly hired civil servants affirm their support for the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to the city’s government, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

Civil servants who joined from July 1 will be required to sign the declaration, RTHK cited Patrick Nip, the bureau’s chief, as saying on a radio program Saturday. A circular on the requirement will be distributed to government departments on Monday, it said.

Civil servants are free to voice their opinions about proposed policies, but must promote them once they are finalized, RTHK quoted Nip as saying. Those who don’t abide by the oaths risk dismissal, he said in the report.

The government will consult civil-servant groups, and employees of all ranks may be asked to sign the declaration, RTHK said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.