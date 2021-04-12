(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong plans to ease social-distancing rules for people vaccinated against the coronavirus as authorities try to use incentives to boost lackluster takeup in the former British colony.

The idea of “vaccine bubbles” was mentioned by Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a briefing Monday, where she also said that the city’s outbreak was now “obviously contained.” The bubbles, which won’t be implemented yet, would allow vaccinated people to visit nursing homes and hospitals and take part in events such as weddings, Lam said.

“I hereby encourage all citizens to get vaccinated and support our new direction in fighting the pandemic to protect ourselves and family members,” Lam said. “Hong Kong’s vaccination rate can be improved further. In other words, it’s not ideal, especially considering that we have very sufficient supply and convenient infrastructure.”

Hong Kong had administered about 834,800 vaccine doses in total to the public as of Sunday. About 7.7% of the population have received at least one dose.

If more people get vaccinated, restaurants could extend dine-in hours to 2 a.m. and as many as eight people would be able to sit at a table, up from just four now, Lam said. Bars and nightclubs could reopen on a limited basis if all staff and customers are vaccinated and use the government’s contact tracing app.

The Asian financial center faces the challenge of convincing a largely skeptical public to get inoculated, crucial to being able to fully reopen its economy. The vaccine drive has been hampered by public distrust in both the Beijing-backed government and Chinese-made vaccines, and suffered a further blow last month when the city temporarily halted the use of shots developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. after finding packaging defects in a small number of vials.

For now, social distancing measures will be extended for another two weeks to April 28 as authorities monitor the virus situation following the Easter holiday.

The government also may reduce quarantine time for people arriving from areas deemed to be low risk and ease access for more visitors from mainland China. Such moves are key to reopening the city and boosting an economy that’s been starved of big-spending tourists. Hong Kong had about 97% fewer visitor arrivals in February than in the same month last year.

Hong Kong last month cut mandatory hotel quarantine to 14 days from 21 for people coming from low-risk areas including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Visitors from mainland China, Macau and Taiwan also currently face 14 days compulsory quarantine. Only a limited quota of Hong Kong citizens arriving from Macau and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have been exempt from quarantine.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.