(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will cut in half the number of laboratory Covid-19 tests new arrivals must undergo starting next week.

Travelers will be swabbed for testing at the airport, and then must arrange one additional nucleic acid test on their second day in the Asian financial hub, Under Secretary for Health Libby Lee said at a briefing on Thursday with reporters. The other two tests currently required, conducted on days four and six, will no longer be needed, she said.

The change is possible because the number of infections tied to new arrivals has remained stable, even as case counts rise across the city, Lee said. The current omicron strain of the virus that’s circulating has a short incubation period, meaning that the precise laboratory tests should be able to uncover most infections brought in from abroad, she said.

The move was designed to reduce inconvenience for travelers, Lee said. Daily rapid antigen tests for seven days are still required, she said.

The easing is a further step in making Hong Kong more hospitable to travelers, a policy that has been underway since John Lee took over as chief executive of the city this summer. The sharp recent increase in local infections, which jumped 29% to 5,884 a day on average for the past week, means it’s too early to consider further reductions.

The city will continue the three days of self-monitoring required after arrival, when travelers aren’t allowed to eat in restaurants or enter most public places, Lee said.

“There is a trend of local infections rising,” she said. “We need to be cautious and find a balance between pandemic prevention and people’s livelihoods.”

Hospital Focus

Officials are closely watching the hospitalization rate in the city and don’t want to add pressure to the system that is already starting to feel the strain, she said.

“The beds are quite tight at the moment,” she said. “We all agree we don’t want our health care system to collapse.”

Hong Kong is also stepping up its vaccination effort, having already purchased bivalent shots targeting the latest Covid variants, Lee said. The vaccines, licensed from BioNTech SE and sold by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., will arrive by the end of the month.

The shots will provide another option for those who want to get a fourth inoculation, she said. Officials aim to start administering them by December, she said, adding there’s no plan to make the fourth dose mandatory at the moment. Lee urged people to get vaccinated sooner rather than later, since it takes time for the body to start producing antibodies against the virus.

(Updates with hospitalization focus in the eighth and ninth paragraphs, vaccination rollout in the 10th paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.