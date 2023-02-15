(Bloomberg) -- Television and radio broadcasters using public airwaves in Hong Kong will be required to run programming on issues such as the security law as the government seeks to instill patriotism and obedience in the population.

Broadcasters will need to air at least 30 minutes of content weekly on “national education, national identity and National Security Law,” according to government statement Tuesday. The move is part of a midterm review of TV and radio licenses in the former British colony, it said.

Hong Kong is taking increasing steps to strengthen a sense of national identity following widespread protests in 2019 and Beijing’s imposition of the security law the following year. Schools are required to celebrate National Security Education Day every April, hosting events such as singing the national anthem and raising flags, while they have also been told to adopt a more patriotic curriculum.

The government recently added a national security clause into tenders for land sales. The city’s leader defended that move on Tuesday, saying it was the duty of the whole city to protect the country’s interests. Any buyer can be disqualified if they or their parent firms engage in activities that endanger national security or affect public order, according to official tender documents. News of the inclusion helped trigger stock losses in major property developers.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.