(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will freeze the assets of media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai citing the national security law, according to a government statement.

The move escalates authorities pursuit of the city’s highest-profile dissidents and follows Lai’s sentencing in April to 14 months in prison for attending unauthorized protests.

Lai, 73, and the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was sentenced alongside other prominent activists for participating in two protests not approved by police in August 2019, at the height of the city’s unrest.

All the shares of Next Digital Limited held by Lai will be frozen, the government said.

