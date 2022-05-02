11h ago
Hong Kong to Further Ease Covid Restrictions on May 19, Lam Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will further ease virus restrictions on May 19, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced, as cases continue to fall in the city.
Hong Kong will allow dining-in at restaurants until midnight and bars can stay open until 2 a.m., she told a briefing on Tuesday. Beaches and swimming pools will also reopen, she said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:36
Canadians trail Americans in desire to use and invest in crypto: Poll
-
6:04
Calgary housing market sees record-high sales for April
-
2:19
Buffett goes on biggest stock-buying spree in at least a decade
-
5:46
Larry Berman: Buy in May and make some hay
-
6:32
Census signals it's time for Canadian investors to act their age
-
2:46
Higher rates could encourage Canadians to 'save differently,' but not more