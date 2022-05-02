Hong Kong to Further Ease Covid Restrictions on May 19, Lam Says

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will further ease virus restrictions on May 19, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced, as cases continue to fall in the city.

Hong Kong will allow dining-in at restaurants until midnight and bars can stay open until 2 a.m., she told a briefing on Tuesday. Beaches and swimming pools will also reopen, she said.

