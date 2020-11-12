(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will stop in-person classes at the city’s kindergartens and nurseries for two weeks after an outbreak of upper respiratory tract infections.

The stoppage will begin Nov. 14, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a briefing in Hong Kong on Thursday. None of the students nor staff in the related facilities tested positive for Covid-19, she said.

The decision comes after at least 129 cases were recorded this week, with most cases coming from kindergartens, primary schools and child-care centers, according to the South China Morning Post.

Kindergartens and nurseries opened their doors to students almost two months after the city had largely contained the spread of Covid-19. In total, children in the Asian financial center have spent over six months learning from home this year.

The Center for Health Protection issued an alert on Nov. 5 urging the public to remain vigilant. Children are more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses as their immune system has had less exposure to viruses, Dr. Ho Pak-leung, a clinical associate professor at the University Hong Kong University, told RTHK. Symptoms are akin to the common cold, the flu, and Covid-19.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.