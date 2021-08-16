(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will end a short-lived rule that allowed travelers from most parts of the world to spend just one week quarantined in a hotel, provided they had an antibody test proving they were vaccinated against Covid-19.

Hong Kong will no longer recognize antibody test results as a basis to cut quarantine period for arrivals, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing Tuesday. That effectively will leave New Zealand as the only country outside of China that qualifies for a seven day quarantine for vaccinated travelers.

Lam didn’t specify when the rules will be effective. On Monday, the government said it would move 15 nations to the “high-risk” category, meaning that vaccinated Hong Kong residents returning home must spend 21 days in hotel quarantine upon arrival, triple the previous length of stay. Tourists and unvaccinated residents from those places are no longer allowed entry.

