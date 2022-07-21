(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will continue to require negative Covid test results to visit a bar or attend school as infections edge past 4,000 new cases a day, the highest level since early April.

Teachers and students must perform rapid antigen tests daily since the process “has so far successfully prevented major outbreaks in the schools,” said Chuang Shuk-kwan, an official at the Health Department’s Center for Health Protection. The rule that mandates bar and club-goers show a recent negative rapid test result will stay as well, while more frequent laboratory testing will be imposed on workers in care homes, she said.

The continued testing requirements show authorities are actively trying to curb Covid transmissions despite some recent relaxations in the city’s mitigation measures. On Wednesday, the government said it would no longer require people infected with the most highly contagious Covid-19 subvariants to isolate at government-run facilities, scrapping a rule that led many to fear reporting their infections even as case numbers surged.

Hong Kong Ends Mandatory City-Run Isolation for Covid Variants

The number of infections continues to rise in the Asian financial hub, which reported 4,375 new cases on Thursday. The numbers are doubling about every two weeks, Chuang said, with the city reporting about 2,000 infections a day in early July.

“The upward trend has not stopped,” she said, declaring the current wave a “slow climb,” unlike previous outbreaks when the city didn’t have widespread immunity from vaccinations or previous infections. “We do hope to see a peak followed by a drop in the number of cases, instead of a continuous increase.”

