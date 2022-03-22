(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is set to resume sending compulsory testing notices through a contact-tracing app, as a declining number of Covid-19 infections allows authorities to ramp up a key tool for tracking down and quarantining close contacts.

Health officials indicated in recent days that compulsory testing orders will be revived soon, since the city now has the testing capacity. Hong Kong suspended sending alerts via the LeaveHomeSafe app -- mandatory for entrance to many restaurants and other public venues -- since late February, as a surge in cases overwhelmed the city’s testing capacity.

Dr. Albert Au from the Center for Health Protection on Tuesday said the resumption of contact tracing will help the city identify cases early to cut transmission chains.

“If case numbers increase after we have restarted contact tracing, we are achieving our purpose,” he said.

The initial testing focus will be on buildings and housing estates with a high number of positive cases, rather than restaurants that have been visited by infected individuals, according to the authorities.

