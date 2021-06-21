48m ago
Hong Kong to Reduce Quarantine for Arrivals From U.S., U.K.: SCMP
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will shorten mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated residents testing positive for coronavirus antibodies on their return from most countries to seven from 14 days, South China Morning Post reports, citing unidentified people.
- The seven-day quarantine would be applicable to residents, including work-visa holders, returning from countries classified in high-risk Group B and medium-risk Group C under its five-tier system for assessing the overseas Covid-19 threat
- There are currently 29 countries in Group B such as Canada, Japan, Britain, Singapore and the U.S.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.