(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is set to report more than 1,320 coronavirus cases on Friday, with the worsening outbreak straining health-care resources and ramping up pressure on the government’s steadfast push for Covid Zero.

The new toll would be a record and comes alongside about 800 preliminary positive cases, local media reported, citing people they didn’t identify. Three elderly residents -- two men and a woman -- have died this week as case numbers climbed exponentially.

Daily infections are up from 614 on Monday. Health officials had warned of a significant number of silent chains of transmission in the community and blamed the recent Lunar New Year holiday as the source of the increase.

Read more: Hong Kong Risks Everything With ‘Impossible’ Covid-Zero Goal

While four-digit case numbers remain small compared with global peers, Hong Kong’s onerous system of tracking and isolation has pushed the health-care system to the brink. No other city has been able to quash an outbreak of this size without imposing extensive and strict lockdowns, which authorities have so far indicated they won’t do. The city will send a delegation to Shenzhen this weekend to try to secure personnel from the mainland to tackle the outbreak.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.