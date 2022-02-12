(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will report a record of about 1,510 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, the local media reported, as city officials prepare to meet mainland counterparts in China to discuss ways of combating a worsening outbreak that is straining healthcare resources.

The city on Friday reported a 1,325 daily inflections, its previous highest tally, and has recorded five deaths in the past week. Health officials had warned of a significant number of silent chains of transmission in the community and blamed the recent Lunar New Year holiday for the latest spread.

Chief Secretary, John Lee, on Friday led a Hong Kong delegation of city officials to Guangdong to lay the groundwork for meetings on Saturday with authorities from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reported.

