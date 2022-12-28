(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong plans to extend its vaccine mandate to schools and workplaces, Cable TV reported, as the Asian financial hub joins others seeking to boost protection against the omicron variant.

The government is planning to expand inoculation requirements that already apply to bars, clubs, bathhouses, karaoke parlors and some restaurants, the broadcaster reported Tuesday, citing unidentified people. Exemptions would be granted to those with medical conditions supported by valid certificates, the report said, without providing additional details.

Hong Kong planned to mandate hotel quarantine for cargo aircrew and was considering extending the vaccine mandate to schools, the South China Morning Post reported separately, citing people it didn’t identify. The newspaper said the Covid situation in the city would be discussed at a news conference later Tuesday.

The Hong Kong government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the reports.

Hong Kong Experts Urge Reopening Once City Hits 90% Vaccination

Hong Kong said last week it would require government employees to present their Covid-19 vaccination records when they enter government buildings and offices for work-related purposes from mid-February. About 62% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

Hong Kong has maintained a zero-tolerance approach toward Covid throughout the pandemic to align with policies in China. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials have defended it as necessary to reopen the border with the mainland, which is their priority.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.