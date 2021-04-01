(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will resume administering BioNTech SE Covid shots on Monday after authorities concluded that the recent emergence of defective vials didn’t pose a safety risk, capping a 12-day halt that’s further damaged confidence in the city’s dismal vaccine rollout.

The tens of thousands of residents who missed their appointments for first and second doses during the suspension will be rescheduled, with those slated to receive second shots to be given slots within the first few days of resumption, said Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip in a Thursday briefing.

The abrupt suspension last week marked a big setback for a rollout already struggling to win over public confidence. Hong Kong’s slow vaccination pace, which trails that of rival financial hub Singapore, threatens to delay its reopening, hurting an economy that suffered the dual blow of the pandemic and pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. secured rights from BioNTech to develop and market the mRNA shot in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The vaccine is marketed by Pfizer Inc. in other places.

The defects that caused the suspension included loose vial caps and stained bottles and affected a small number of bottles, according to Hong Kong officials. About 1.3 million doses have been delivered to the financial hub, and around 150,000 people had received BioNTech shots in Hong Kong prior to the halt.

On March 27, the Hong Kong government said BioNTech and Fosun found no safety or quality concerns with the vaccines sent to Hong Kong in their initial investigation. Fosun will deliver a new batch of 300,000 doses to arrive Friday, Director of Health Constance Chan said.

The other vaccine available in Hong Kong, made by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd., has also been beset by challenges including a number of post-vaccine deaths, public distrust in the Beijing-backed government and widespread hesitation.

